According to Chinese civil aviation industry’s official data, released on Wednesday, China‘s airline sector has experienced another significant slump in transport volume in November, 2021.

Barely 21.53 million passenger trips were made by air in November of 2021, marking an astonishing decrease of 51.5 percent from a year ago, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) announced at a press conference today.

The number of air trips last November amounts to only about 40.6 percent of that recorded in the same period in 2019, said the Chinese civil aviation regulator.

According to CAAC data, the volume of mail and cargo transported by air carriers stood at about 606,000 tons in November, 2021 – down 10.2 percent year on year.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), formerly the General Administration of Civil Aviation of China, is the aviation authority under the Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China. It oversees civil aviation and investigates aviation accidents and incidents.

As the aviation authority responsible for China, it concludes civil aviation agreements with other aviation authorities, including those of the Special administrative regions of China which are categorized as “special domestic”. It directly operated its own airline, China’s aviation monopoly, until 1988. The agency is headquartered in Dongcheng District, Beijing.

The CAAC does not share the responsibility of managing China’s airspace with the Central Military Commission under the regulations in the Civil Aviation Law of the People’s Republic of China.