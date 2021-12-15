New Direct Route From Cleveland to Nassau Bahamas on United Airlines

Travelers can escape the cold shores of Lake Erie for tropical sunshine

Flights into Nassau serve as a gateway to 16 islands with unique vacation offerings to suit each traveler’s individual needs, spanning varied budgets and experiences. The Islands of The Bahamas welcome Ohioans with open arms, turquoise water and plenty of sunshine.

“The inaugural United Airlines flight from Cleveland to Nassau cannot arrive at a better time as Americans begin planning for their next vacation in 2022,” said Deputy Prime Minister the Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “The newly added flight options transport Ohio residents to our beautiful islands in just 3 hours. It’s ideal for those who seek a short-haul vacation destination.”

There are a host of new developments, hotel re-openings and experiences happening throughout Nassau and Paradise Island, Grand Bahama Island, and the beloved Out Islands.

All this is making The Bahamas one of the Caribbean’s top must-visit destinations:

The Bahamas landed a top spot in Travel + Leisure’s coveted “50 Best Places to Travel in 2022” list.

Baha Bay, a 15-acre oceanfront water park at Baha Mar, opened this year featuring 24 water slides, a dueling water coaster, 500,000-gallon wave pool and winding river.

The Boutique Hotel Awards names Over Yonder Cay, an exclusive eco-friendly destination in the Exuma Cays, The Bahamas, “World’s Best Private Villa”.

The Cove, Eleuthera will reopen on December 20, 2021. Nestled between two white sand coves, guests can expect to enjoy the ultimate Out Island luxuries of tranquility and privacy.

The new nonstop route will operate once a week, every Saturday, departing Cleveland at 9:05 a.m. EST and returning from Nassau at 4:15 p.m. EST. To learn more about The Bahamas, head to Bahamas.com, while travellers ready to pack their bags can book their flights today by visiting United.com.

The Bahamas is committed to the safety of its residents and visitors and continues to update on-island and arrival policies as necessary. To stay up-to-date on the latest protocols and entry requirements, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays, and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy fly away escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

More information on The Bahamas

#nassau

#bahamas

#bahamasflights