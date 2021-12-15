Top 10 US cities to visit on vacation now

As stricter travel restrictions and advice come into play for the USA, many American travelers are once again looking to vacation closer to home. But for US travelers planning their next city getaway, which American city is the best to visit?

New study has ranked the United States’ 50 biggest cities on factors such as affordability, the number of things to do, weather, and how long it takes to get from the airport into the city center, to reveal the best city vacations in the USA.

The 10 best city destinations to visit in the USA

Rank City Average hotel price (USD) Attractions (Per square mile) Relaxation spaces (Per square mile) Restaurants (Per square mile) Average temperature (°F) Airport driving distance to downtown (mi) Average one-way public transport ticket cost (USD) City break score /10 1 Miami $164 41.1 1.69 118.6 76.3 8.3 $2.50 7.13 2 San Francisco $231 49.0 2.52 105.0 56.3 13.8 $3.00 7.07 3 Boston $273 22.5 1.37 51.1 50.2 4.8 $2.52 5.54 4 Las Vegas $225 16.0 0.53 31.9 68.5 7.1 $2.00 5.41 5 Albuquerque $130 2.8 0.22 8.1 57.9 5.2 $1.00 5.20 5 Fresno $109 1.0 0.10 10.0 65.8 5.8 $1.25 5.20 5 San Antonio $161 1.5 0.11 8.7 69.8 10.2 $1.50 5.20 8 Bakersfield $100 0.5 0.07 6.2 65.5 3.6 $1.70 5.05 9 El Paso $91 0.8 0.07 5.9 64.9 7.2 $1.50 5.04 10 Phoenix $136 1.2 0.09 5.4 73.8 3.7 $2.00 4.87

If you want to soak up some rays while you enjoy a city break, then there are few better destinations in the US than Miami, on Florida’s southeastern coast. Miami came top of the rankings with a tropical average annual temperature of 76.3°F, but it also has plenty to see and do, scoring highly for the number of restaurants, attractions, and proximity to the airport too.

Another city packed with things to see and do is San Francisco, which takes second place. In fact, San Francisco had a higher concentration of tourist attractions and relaxation spaces than anywhere else on our list. Boston followed in third place, rich in history and culture, as well as being in close proximity to the city’s airport, just 4.8 miles away, making it an easy location to reach for a short city break.

On the other hand, Denver came bottom of the ranking. While it was among the most affordable cities, it scored poorly for the number of attractions and relaxation spaces per square mile and also due to the fact that the airport is located over 25 miles from the downtown area. It was also amongst the coldest of cities on our list, with an average annual temperature of 48.2°F.

Further insights: