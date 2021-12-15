Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Culinary Luxury News News People Qatar Breaking News Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Fine dining now back on Qatar Airways flights to London and Paris

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline has applied rigorous additional health and safety measures on board its flights in an effort to minimize contact between crew and passengers.

Qatar Airways marks a new milestone by resuming its pre-pandemic in-flight dining experience on its London and Paris routes, once again offering the full personalized services that the airline is renowned for around the world. Passengers in First and Business Class will no longer be offered meals on a serving tray, instead the food service will follow the fine-dining etiquette, where the silverware and chinaware will be presented elegantly on crisp white linen complete with candle light; the perfect setting at 40,000 feet.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “The past year and a half has been a challenging period for the aviation industry; however, we grew stronger and became more resilient as time went by. Today, we are happy to mark a new chapter that brings us a step closer to the recovery of the pandemic. Passengers will now be able to further enjoy Qatar Airways’ world-renowned in-flight services onboard our flights between Doha, London and Paris with more destinations to follow.”

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Qatar Airways has applied rigorous additional health and safety measures on board its flights in an effort to minimize contact between crew and passengers. In Economy Class service, meals and cutlery were all served sealed as usual. First and Business Class meals were served covered on a tray instead of a table layup, and the cutlery roll was offered to passengers as an alternative to individual cutlery service. Qatar Airways also introduced single-use menu cards and sealed refreshing wipes during this time. All social areas including the lounge onboard the aircraft were closed adhering to social distancing measures, but will now reopen for premium passengers to access.

With a continued increase in passenger demand and flight capacity across the global network, Qatar Airways currently operates five daily flights to London Heathrow (LHR) and three daily flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) on Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers, making it easy for them to change their travel dates or destination as required.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

