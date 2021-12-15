Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hong Kong Breaking News News People Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

More than 300 people trapped on roof of burning skyscraper in Hong Kong

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

Over 300 people were trapped on the rooftop of World Trade Centre skyscraper on Gloucester Road in Hong Kong, when the fire broke out in the building.

According to the police, the fire started in the machine room and moved to the scaffolding surrounding the building, which is currently under renovation.

All the shops had been vacated during the extensive renovation works, leaving only several levels of the building in operation – mostly restaurants and offices.

The fire at the 38-storey World Trade Centre was first reported at lunchtime.

Hong Kong police and fire department reported that more than 300 people, including shoppers and restaurant-goers, were trapped on the rooftop.

Firefighters used ladder cranes to rescue people. Those trapped on the roof have now been rescued, with more than 1,200 people in total evacuated from the building to safety.

According to the police, seven victims were hospitalized with smoke inhalation, and one person suffered leg injuries.

Those who were injured are aged between 25 and 60. A 60-year-old woman is in a critical condition in Ruttonjee hospital.

The fire has now been extinguished.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

