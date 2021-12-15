African Tourism Board Airlines Airport Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Health News News People Rwanda Breaking News Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Rwanda New Quarantine Travel Restrictions due to Omicron Spread

by Juergen T Steinmetz
RwandAir Confident in Gradual Demand for Air Travel
RwandAir
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

After many Africans celebrated the reversal of the no travel to the UK rule, Rwanda announced new restrictions due to the enormous spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

This is a blow to Christmas and New Year travel.

His Excellency Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda chaired a Cabinet meeting at Urugwiro Village today.

Following the confirmation of the Omicron variant in Rwanda by the ministry of health, the public was urged to take immediate preventive measures. Avoiding crowds, vaccines and testing are of critical importance, according to the president.

As of December 16, 2021, and set for a one-month duration movements are prohibited between 12 am and 4 am. All businesses will have to close by 11 pm.

All arriving airline passengers must quarantine for 3 days at a designated hotel at their own cost. A COVID-19 PCR test will be taken upon arrival in Rwanda, and again on the 3rd and 7th days. The traveler has to pay for the test available at designated sites.

Arriving and departing passengers at Kigali International Airport must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure and must comply with health guidelines.

Night Clubs are suspended, and so is live entertainment.

There are more restrictions on public and private office operations, weddings, and religious events.

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

