Hong Kong World Trade Shopping Center on Fire

The blaze at the hong Kong World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, was first reported at 12.37 pm and upgraded to a level three incident about half an hour later.

The World Trade Center is one of the most popular shopping centers among locals and tourists and has many restaurants and coffee shops.

Trapped people being rescued at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre after a major fire pic.twitter.com/1XHGmVr9sz — SCMP Hong Kong (@SCMPHongKong) December 15, 2021

Shoppers and restaurant-goers are said to be among those still in the building, which operates as a mall and office tower complex.

At 1.30pm, firefighters were seen using an extendable ladder to rescue people who were trapped on the platform of the building’s lower floor.

A government spokeswoman said firefighters were fighting the blaze with two water jets. Two teams from the service equipped with breathing apparatus were also deployed, the spokeswoman added.