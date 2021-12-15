Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Health News Italy Breaking News News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Technology Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Italy extends COVID-19 state of emergency for three more months

53 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Italy extends COVID-19 state of emergency for three more months
Italy extends COVID-19 state of emergency for three more months
Written by Harry Johnson

The decree allows the central government to keep in place the latest anti-COVID-19 restrictions issued to contain the fourth pandemic wave during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The government officials in Italy announced today that the nationwide COVID-19 state of emergency, due to expire on December 31, 2021, has been extended until March 31, 2022.

The country’s government, on Tuesday, approved a new decree authorizing the extension of the national state of emergency for another three months.

New decree confirms the Italian government’s special powers in terms of anti-COVID-19 rules and regulations, and health crisis management.

The decree allows the central government to keep in place the latest anti-COVID-19 restrictions issued to contain the fourth pandemic wave during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Among such rules is the mandatory use — from December 6 to January 15 at least — of a “super green pass” – the certificate that shows proof that a person has been vaccinated or has recovered from the COVID-19 in the last six months, in order to access public venues such as restaurants and bars, movie theaters, gyms, nightclubs and stadiums.

Non-vaccinated people will still be required to show a “normal” green pass (which includes proof of a negative COVID test) to access any other venues and to use public transportation.

According to the Italian legislation, the state of emergency allows the cabinet to legislate and act faster, avoiding lengthy bureaucratic procedures, but only in the sectors related to the emergency.

The decision to extend the state of emergency was widely accepted across Italy‘s political spectrum and beyond the government coalition.

This broad consensus would likely help Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s cabinet, since the decree will have to be voted and approved by the parliament through a specific law.

By law, a state of emergency can be declared in Italy for 12 months, and possibly extended for another 12 months, making a maximum of 2 years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergency was firstly declared on January 31, 2020 – when the first COVID-19 cases were registered in Rome – for a period of six months and then extended several times.

In order to keep the state of emergency in place beyond the 2-year period, a specific bill will have to be approved by both chambers of the country’s parliament.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment