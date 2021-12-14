African Tourism Board Angola Breaking News Botswana Breaking News Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Eswatini Breaking News Lesotho Breaking News Malawi Breaking News Mozambique Breaking News Namibia Breaking News News Nigeria Breaking News South Africa Breaking News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News UK Breaking News Zambia Breaking News Zimbabwe Breaking News

ATB Christmas Wish Granted: UK Removes 11 African Countries From Red List

15 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Image courtesy of pasja1000 from Pixabay
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The UK Government has said that UK ministers will sign off on a decision today, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, to remove the 11 countries on England’s “red list” of travel restrictions effective 4:00 am, Wednesday December 15, 2021.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Travelers must also take COVID tests within 48 hours of setting off for the UK and PCR tests within 2 days of their arrival. People that are currently in a UK quarantine hotel will also be allowed to leave early, as long as they do not test positive for COVID-19. The current testing rules will be reviewed in the first week of January 2022 and could change depending on the development of the COVID response at that time.

The red list countries are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Said African Tourism Board Chairman Cuthbert Ncube in a recent interview: “The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had taught a lesson that Africa should be self-dependent in tourism. Lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed in Europe, the United States, Asia, and other potential tourist markets had greatly affected African tourism

“Africa receives about 62 million tourists out of over a billion global tourists recorded each year. Europe receives nearly 600 million global tourists.”

The lifting of the red list restricted countries is being seen by some as a sign that the government accepts the Omicron coronavirus variant can no longer be contained. Earlier today, the Omicron variant overtook Delta as the dominant variant in London, accounting for over 50 percent of cases.

The UK Government conducted a review of the temporary and precautionary international travel measures introduced to slow the spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, and find the travel red list is less effective in slowing the variant from abroad. Temporary measures that were set in place are no longer valid as Omicron cases rise in the UK as well as other countries around the world.

More information on African Tourism Board

#UKtravel

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

Leave a Comment