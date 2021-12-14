Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Colombia Breaking News Crime Government News News People Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Terrorist attack: Two people killed in Colombian airport bombing

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

Two police officers were killed in two explosions that struck Camilo Daza International Airport, in the capital of the northeastern Norte de Santander Department, on Tuesday morning.

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque said that today’s double bombing at the airport in the city of Cucuta was a terrorist attack.

Two police officers were killed in two explosions that struck Camilo Daza International Airport, in the capital of the northeastern Norte de Santander Department, on Tuesday morning.

The first explosion happened early in the day as the alleged perpetrator tried to get the bomb onto the airport grounds by climbing over a fence. The device is believed to have detonated prematurely, killing the suspect.

“In the morning, at 05:45 local time (13:45 local time) a man carrying an explosive device tried to get through the airport’s gate. At that moment, the bomb went off. The man died. He was a bandit, who had terrorist intent against one of the airport’s facilities,” Colombia’s Defence Minister Diego Molano said on the radio. 

The second device went off an hour later when the bomb squad arrived on site and started searching the area. It was reportedly hidden in a bag, with the explosion killing two officers.   

Numerous flights have been suspended after two explosions.

“We reject the cowardly terrorist attack that occurred in the city of Cucuta,” Duque wrote on Twitter, adding that the military and police were doing everything to track down those responsible.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

