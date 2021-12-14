At least 50 people killed in Haiti tanker explosion

Haiti authorities said that more than 50 bodies had been found and many more people had been severely injured in a horrifying incident in the port city of Cap Haitien today.

At least 50 people have been killed and many houses destroyed after a tanker truck carrying fuel overturned in Haiti‘s second largest city and exploded right when the local residents were attempting to loot the gas from it.

The disaster happened around midnight Haiti time.

Cap Haitien’s deputy interim executive officer, Patrick Almonor, said the explosion occurred when a fuel tanker unsuccessfully attempted to avoid a biker in the Samaria area of the city, a working-class neighborhood.

He said that the truck overturned during the maneuver, prompting many in the poor neighborhood to try and siphon gasoline from the stricken vehicle. At this point the tanker exploded, Almonor said, citing witnesses.

He added that the authorities had counted at least 50 corpses so far. There are many injured, and some are in a serious condition. He said many were rushed to Justinian University Hospital, stressing that the facility was under equipped to deal with the disaster.

Doctors at the hospital told local media they were overwhelmed and that many patients were being accommodated in the courtyard due to a lack of space.

Almonor said that as many as 40 homes in the neighborhood had been burned in the fire that followed the explosion.