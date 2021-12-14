At Home COVID-19 Testing Now Approved

This nasal test is intended for symptomatic and asymptomatic self-use, providing reliable results within 15 minutes, allowing informed decisions including rapid isolation. The test will be available in packs of five tests to individuals through locations in accordance with local public health testing guidelines. This test procures easy and safe handling using the pre-filled tubes, which reduces handling errors and waste. Also, virus inactivation by extraction buffer increases protection of users.

Roche Diagnostics, division of Hoffmann-La Roche Limited, based in Laval, Quebec, announced an important step forward in the fight against the pandemic: The SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal has received approval under Health Canada’s Interim Order. This new rapid test is commercialized by Roche under an exclusive Global distribution agreement with SD Biosensor Inc. It can be performed at home and congregate settings providing Canada’s provincial and territorial health care systems with a new option for decentralized testing.

The SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal collects the sample from the front area of the nose resulting in a simplified and faster testing procedure.2 By following simple instructions, individuals can perform the test at home or a suitable place using a nasal swab without special training or the supervision of a healthcare worker. The test provides results in as little as 15 minutes and can help people to conveniently check if they are likely to be infectious from the comfort of their home.

The main use cases of the self-test

The SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self-Test Nasal allows frequent testing for those at risk of exposure without having to see a healthcare professional first. It also helps protect others as fast results offer more confidence about returning to normal life activities. Quick self-test verification reassures and contextualizes minor symptoms after potential exposure. According to local public health guidelines, this screening tool could be used to provide access to certain locations using rapid test results.3

In addition to diagnostic testing, preventive measures remain key for protection against SARS-CoV-2. It is recommended to continue wearing masks, socially distance and practice good hygiene. Roche Diagnostics praises the efforts of healthcare providers and frontline workers in communities all around Canada.