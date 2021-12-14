Keto and Paleo Market in Great Demand

The U.S. food and beverage industry has been impacted heavily by COVID-19. As consumers have snacked more at home and some have seen their weight creep up, consumers have become more interested in low-carb eating plans in efforts to improve their health or assist in shedding pounds.

According to survey data from Packaged Facts, 20% of consumers report following the keto diet at least sometimes. This reveals that although the number of dedicated adherents who follow the keto diet most of the time remains very small, a much larger number of consumers may occasionally follow the diet or buy corresponding products.

As reported by Packaged Facts’ new report Keto and Paleo Consumers: High Protein/Low Carb Diet Trends and Opportunities, the keto and paleo food and beverage market is expected to grow through 2026 on the strength of consumer interest in and increasing awareness of these diets.

For more information see the Keto and Paleo Consumers: High Protein/Low Carb Diet Trends and Opportunities report page. This report examines trends across the U.S. market for foods and beverages with keto and paleo claims, as well as general low-carb and high protein trends. This report also considers the current and longer-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.