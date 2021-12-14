Emergency Blood Needs Now Met After Devastating US Tornadoes

On Saturday morning, the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) activated in response to the devastating tornadoes that struck several midwestern and southern states overnight.

The rapid response of BERC is one of its greatest advantages. This marks the third time BERC has been activated since its launch in September. The network is made up of 25 blood centers that prepare for emergency needs by collecting extra blood products on a rotating on-call schedule. The Community Blood Center, SunCoast Blood Centers, Carter BloodCare, and The Blood Connection were the responding blood centers for this emergency.

The United States continues to experience a nationwide blood shortage as a result of increased need for blood products and declining donation levels. As a result, most blood centers are operating with little-to-no safety net of available blood units for emergency situations. BERC was created to solve this issue, by ensuring the nation is ready for potential emergencies.

Donating blood takes about an hour and can save up to three lives. Find a blood center near you and schedule your appointment to donate today.

The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps was founded in 2021 to meet the immediate transfusion needs of partner centers when faced with a large-scale emergency situation that requires blood transfusions. To learn more and see a list of participating blood centers, visit bloodemergencyreadinesscorps.org.

The Community Blood Center was established in 1955 and continues today as an independent nonprofit providing a safe and reliable blood supply to nearly 30 hospitals in the Midwest.