16 people killed in Nigeria fiery bus and truck collision

According to Yusuf Abdullahi, commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Nigeria‘s northeast Bauchi state, 16 people were killed in a fiery bus and truck collision.

A speeding passenger bus crashed into a truck on Bauchi highway, killing all 16 passengers on board.

“The bus burst into flames after it ran into the truck, and no single soul survived the crash,” the commander said, blaming the crash on speeding.

Road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad roads and reckless driving.