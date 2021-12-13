Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Crime News Nigeria Breaking News People Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

16 people killed in Nigeria fiery bus and truck collision

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
en English
Written by Harry Johnson

A speeding passenger bus crashed into a truck on Bauchi highway, killing all 16 passengers on board.

According to Yusuf Abdullahi, commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Nigeria‘s northeast Bauchi state, 16 people were killed in a fiery bus and truck collision.

“The bus burst into flames after it ran into the truck, and no single soul survived the crash,” the commander said, blaming the crash on speeding.

Road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad roads and reckless driving.

