Troubled Turkish lira sinks to a new record low

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

S&P Global Ratings downgraded its outlook on Turkey’s sovereign credit rating to negative.

Turkish lira sunk below 14 lira per 1 US dollar today, setting another low record for the troubled national currency.

The Turkish currency fell by 4.2% to trade at 14.4741 against the US dollar at 10:09am Istanbul time, marking a new intraday low.

So far, the lira has lost 47% of its value in 2021.

Turkey‘s financial regulator is expected to meet on Thursday to slash the key interest rate by 100 basis points to 14% despite soaring inflation of more than 21%.

Since September, 2021, Turkey’s central bank has cut the key interest rate by 400 basis points. Over the past two years, the regulator has intervened three times to keep the lira afloat by selling dollars.

The upcoming rate cut would come in line with the latest demands voiced by the Turkey‘s strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan for lower borrowing costs to boost growth.

The state monetary policy, along with significant lira depreciation, will further weigh on inflation that is expected to skyrocket up to 30% year-on-year in early 2022, according to S&P Global Ratings, which has downgraded its outlook on Turkey’s sovereign credit rating to negative.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

