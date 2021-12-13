Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Culture Entertainment Government News Health News New Zealand Breaking News News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Sex orgies of up to 25 people are OK now in New Zealand

51 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
en English
NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Written by Harry Johnson

Ardern confirmed that everything from dating to sex parties is back on the table.

New Zealand residents got an unexpected early Christmas present, when the country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions now allows for orgies of up to 25 people.

According to Ardern, the ‘traffic light system,’ which is being used as New Zealand slowly rolls back harsh COVID-19 restrictions, would allow for the most intimate of gatherings.

Prime Minister Ardern confirmed that everything from dating to sex parties is back on the table. “I can confirm that Tinder liaisons have reopened,” she said, adding, “it’s not strictly embedded in the traffic light system but um, it is a given, up to 25 actually, in a red area.” 

New Zealand moved to a traffic light system with freedoms based on whether people live in red, amber or green areas. The decision came despite global fears about the Omicron variant, which partially evades vaccine-induced immunity.

New Zealand has had some of the strictest COVID-19 restrictions in the world during the pandemic and retains tough border curbs. Ardern has said the authorities are working hard to avoid introducing the Omicron variant into the country.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

