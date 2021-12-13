Sex orgies of up to 25 people are OK now in New Zealand

New Zealand residents got an unexpected early Christmas present, when the country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions now allows for orgies of up to 25 people.

According to Ardern, the ‘traffic light system,’ which is being used as New Zealand slowly rolls back harsh COVID-19 restrictions, would allow for the most intimate of gatherings.

Prime Minister Ardern confirmed that everything from dating to sex parties is back on the table. “I can confirm that Tinder liaisons have reopened,” she said, adding, “it’s not strictly embedded in the traffic light system but um, it is a given, up to 25 actually, in a red area.”

New Zealand moved to a traffic light system with freedoms based on whether people live in red, amber or green areas. The decision came despite global fears about the Omicron variant, which partially evades vaccine-induced immunity.

New Zealand has had some of the strictest COVID-19 restrictions in the world during the pandemic and retains tough border curbs. Ardern has said the authorities are working hard to avoid introducing the Omicron variant into the country.