Malta needs a new Tourism Strategy, not just another PR exercise

Jullian Zarb writes in his editorial first published by the Malta Independent:

I was grossly disappointed that the strategy included many of the proposals that I have been writing about in these articles since 2020 (including the three Rs for reopening tourism) without a word of acknowledgment to my previous work and research on that subject. This reproduction without my knowledge does not augur well for an inclusive and proactive-looking strategy for an activity that needs to be integrated and needs to involve all stakeholders.

I really have no idea whether, once again, this article will fall on deaf ears or not. We have already passed the point of no return when it comes to sustainable tourism and responsible tourism today; the damage that has been done over the last eight years is certainly irreversible. But perhaps there is a chink of light in the long dark tunnel if we all do our part in making this change happen.

I was not impressed with this strategy because it simply signified a superficial drive to reopen tourism as we were in pre-pandemic times, looking for growth that is unplanned; ignoring the principles of a serious carrying capacity study and an industry that looks for quick profits based on a total lack of professionalism, hospitality, and service. One can see just how the industry thinks right now, in the middle of this pandemic – we are back to packing people into outlets, without any social distancing, no masks, or other protocols to observe – utter irresponsibility!

I would like to see a serious strategy that looks at tourism as that quality, socio-cultural activity that attracts the visitor who really wants to be here instead of the one who is here because of price and availability; but for this to happen you need a serious group of stakeholders including the government, authorities, businesses and the local community.

Recommendations for a better investment in Malta tourism

My recommendations from now on are going to be very simple, generic, and plain. If there is any interest whatsoever for anyone – authority, politician, or stakeholder who wishes to know more about the methodology or way forward for such a recommendation then we can discuss that together in more detail.

Any tourism strategy for Malta tourism should not: