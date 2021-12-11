Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Italy Breaking News News Tourism Talk Travel Wire News

ACI Europe: Recovery of Air Traffic is Fragile

14 mins ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Image courtesy of Jan Vašek from Pixabay
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Airports Council International (ACI) Europe reported an improvement in passenger traffic during the month of October, albeit with irregular rhythms. The association of European airports underlines that passengers transiting the airport network in October are 36.7% less than the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, compared to -42.9% recorded in September.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The lower losses in passenger traffic came mainly from the airports of the EU + 1 area (-41.2% in October, compared to -48.1% in September). The airports of the non-EU + area, while recording good performances in October (-17.4%), did not see passenger traffic improve to the same extent as in September (-20.8%).

The improvements were clearly driven by international passenger traffic (mainly intra-European) (-42.4% in October, from -50.2% in September). On the other hand, domestic passenger traffic decreased slightly in the month (-18.1%) compared to the previous one (-17.9%).

We need to learn to live with the virus.

“The significant progress made on vaccinations translated into improved performance for many airports in October,” underlined Olivier Jankovec, ACI Europe Director General. “This is good news, and the reopening of the transatlantic market in November has only added to the momentum. But at the same time, this hasn’t been a uniform trend.

“This fall showed that the patterns of our traffic recovery vary greatly from country to country and even between individual airports. Above all, the emergence of the Omicron variant in recent weeks has shown that nothing can be taken for granted and that our recovery path remains fragile. The restoration of travel bans is not supported by the WHO. We urgently need to reconsider these measures and to be sure we are finally learning to live with the virus.”

#ACIEurope

#airtravelrecovery

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry.
His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.
Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the
destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress.
During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent.

Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation
field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972.

Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

View all posts

Leave a Comment