ACI Europe: Recovery of Air Traffic is Fragile

The lower losses in passenger traffic came mainly from the airports of the EU + 1 area (-41.2% in October, compared to -48.1% in September). The airports of the non-EU + area, while recording good performances in October (-17.4%), did not see passenger traffic improve to the same extent as in September (-20.8%).

The improvements were clearly driven by international passenger traffic (mainly intra-European) (-42.4% in October, from -50.2% in September). On the other hand, domestic passenger traffic decreased slightly in the month (-18.1%) compared to the previous one (-17.9%).

We need to learn to live with the virus.

“The significant progress made on vaccinations translated into improved performance for many airports in October,” underlined Olivier Jankovec, ACI Europe Director General. “This is good news, and the reopening of the transatlantic market in November has only added to the momentum. But at the same time, this hasn’t been a uniform trend.

“This fall showed that the patterns of our traffic recovery vary greatly from country to country and even between individual airports. Above all, the emergence of the Omicron variant in recent weeks has shown that nothing can be taken for granted and that our recovery path remains fragile. The restoration of travel bans is not supported by the WHO. We urgently need to reconsider these measures and to be sure we are finally learning to live with the virus.”

