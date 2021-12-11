Airlines Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Germany Breaking News Ireland Breaking News Italy Breaking News News Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

New Ryanair Base in Nuremberg

by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
Image courtesy of Ryanair
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Ryanair inaugurated its eighth base in Germany, in Nuremberg. With an investment of 200 million dollars and 60 direct local jobs – the low-cost has positioned 2 aircraft and launched 13 new routes for summer 2022.

Flights also to Cagliari and Venice in Italy

Overall there will be 27 new routes for a total of 85 flights per week, when 13 countries across Europe will be connected to the airport. In detail, the new entries are: Banja Luka, Cagliari, Chania, Dublin, Faro, Girona, Ibiza, Lviv, Madeira, Sofia, Tallinn, Valencia, and Venice.

With the addition of over 560 new routes and the opening of 16 new bases in 2021, Ryanair is aiming for even greater growth next summer with 65 new B737-8200 “Gamechanger” aircraft, offering 4% increase of seats and guaranteeing the reduction of Co2 emissions by 16% and noise emissions by 40%.

Ryanair is doubling its schedule, rebuilding tourism, and creating high-paying jobs in Germany with no aid from the state.

“We are delighted to invest in Nuremberg airport at a time when the German government is abandoning its regional airports in favor of traditional airlines and large airports,” commented Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson. The opening of our new base in Nuremberg features 13 new routes – 27 in total – and will provide greater connectivity, driving tourism and growth for the region as it recovers from the pandemic.

“The $200 million investment will not only stimulate the German economy by driving vital tourism, but will also create more than 60 direct jobs and nearly 1,000 jobs in the region. At a time when Lufthansa is shrinking its fleet, cutting jobs, and closing routes while wasting €9 billion of taxpayer money on state aid, Ryanair is doubling its schedule for summer 2022 in Nuremberg by rebuilding tourism and creating high-paying jobs in Germany with zero state aid.”

