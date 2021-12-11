Bahamas Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Caribbean Government News Hospitality Industry News Responsible Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

The Bahamas: Winner in the 2021 UNWTO Tourism Video Competition

13 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
The Islands Of The Bahamas announces updated travel and entry protocols
Courtesy of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The Islands of The Bahamas have been recognized by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as a best-in-class example of destinations harnessing the power of tourism for sustainable development. The country received the top honor for The Americas region in the ‘Tourism and the Decade of Action” category of the 2021 UNWTO Tourism Video Competition, with a winning entry that put a spotlight on the Exuma Cays Land & Sea Park.

“It is with great pride that I celebrate this exceptional recognition from the United Nations World Tourism Organization,” said Deputy Prime Minster The Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “I can say with much certainty that The Exumas is one of the most beautiful places on earth and a top destination for visitors coming to The Bahamas. The preservation efforts undertaken at the Exuma Cays Land & Sea Park are critically important in ensuring future generations can enjoy the natural magnificence of this area and all of The Bahamas.”

Video Promoting the Exuma Cays Land & Sea Park Honored as Best in The Americas 

The ‘Tourism and the Decade of Action’ category sought out remarkable examples of countries using film and promotional videos to directly or indirectly highlight one or more of the 17 Global Goals outlined in UNWTO’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The video about the Exuma Cays Land & Sea Park is one of the signature experiences highlighted in a collection of enriching stories on Bahamas.com. Shot on location, it is a visually breathtaking two and half minute boat tour that introduces viewers to the park’s extraordinary geography and biodiversity and encapsulates The Bahamas’ longtime commitment to preserving and protecting its natural resources, while promoting responsible and sustainable tourism.

“This competition was designed to recognize the top visual storytellers from every global region, and so it is a great honor for our work to be named among the very best” said Joy Jibrilu, Director General, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “There are so many aspects of tourism that are important to promote, but to be lauded for our sustainability efforts among such a distinctive global community is particularly rewarding.”   

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy fly away escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas offer world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

