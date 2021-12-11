Halim Ali, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Halim Ali is from Dhaka, Bangladesh

He has been working in the Travel and Tourism Industry for more than 50 years.

He is a pioneer in the development of Bangladesh Tourism and received numerous national and international awards for his contribution to bringing Bangladesh Tourism to the world.

Halim Ali is on the board of numerous travel and tourism organizations in Bangladesh and abroad.

He is currently head of the Bangladesh International Hotel Association and a member of the World Tourism Network

Halim is also the published of a Tourism News Publication, which he founded 35 years ago.

