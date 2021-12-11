Australia Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Culinary Culture Health News Hospitality Industry News People Responsible Safety Shopping Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now Wines & Spirits

Oh no! Australians may have to stay sober this Christmas

18 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

The situation has led to fears that retail chains might go as far as introducing limits on beer purchases in the coming months.

Two largest Australian beer suppliers, Lion and Carlton & United breweries, have reported severe delays and lower production of some of their most popular brews amid supply chain problems.

The news could mean that the country, recently ranked as the “world’s drunkest,” is heading into the Christmas and New Year season with acute shortage of beer due to supply hurdles.

A nationwide shortage of wooden pallets needed for transportation forced Lion to scale down production and shift their focus to the most popular brands. According to the company’s statement, it is currently seeking alternatives for the missing pallets, while promising to do its best to keep its beer on store shelves.

Carlton & United, in turn, reported issues with shipments of Mexican-made Corona beer.

“In the lead-up to Christmas we are distributing it fairly to retailers across Australia to help limit shortages,” a spokesperson for the company said this week.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

