Dr. Walter Mzembi, Zimbabwe- South Africa

Served as Minister of Tourism and Foreign Affairs for the Republic of Zimbabwe for a decade until Nov 2017.

Was the African Union Candidate for UNWTO SG elections and its former Commission for Africa Chairperson and Executive Council Member for two terms.

Currently, a Global Consultant and also serves on African Tourism Board as a member of the Executive Board and its Safety, Security, and Crisis Management Chairperson.

Global Networking in a virtual world disrupted by Covid 19 is a sustainable solution to communication and the new normal in transactional diplomacy.

