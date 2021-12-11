Deepak Joshi, Former CEO Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal

Deepak Raj Joshi

Former Chief Executive Officer

Nepal Tourism Board

Former chairman-

Destination Committee (Pacific Asia Travel Association)

Mr. Deepak Raj Joshi served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nepal Tourism Board (National Tourism Organization of Nepal) from December 2016 – December 2019. During his 20 years of work experience in destination management, tourism promotion, and Public-Private Partnership, Mr. Joshi has worked with many levels of tourism professionals of Nepal and also has a good network with top international partners.

Mr. Joshi’s contribution to the tourism recovery of Nepal post-2015 earthquake was highly noted. At the time, Mr. Joshi successfully led the Tourism Recovery Committee (TRC) Nepal Secretariat in coordination with the private and public sectors.

Mr. Joshi also has a special interest in the sustainable tourism development sector and was an Executive Council Member of Bird Conservation Nepal from 2009 to 2014 and he has also served at Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) being in the Executive Board and Chairperson for Destination Committee-PATA.

Mr. Joshi has been awarded the highest IIPT Champions in Challenge Award 2018 from the “International Institute for Peace Through Travel and Tourism” at the ITCMS (International Travel Crisis Management Summit) in London, UK. He is the first Nepali to receive this award. And, was also awarded as the best CEO in Asia in the national tourism board category.

An avid reader and writer, Mr. Joshi has written on tourism for select issues of national broadsheets, contributed to the book “Readings in Rural Tourism” and has presented papers on tourism with original ideas at seminars and workshops in Nepal and abroad.

Mr. Joshi is a Master’s degree holder in Social Science and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu, Nepal. Mr. Joshi is known for his quick wit, good humor, dedication in tourism and genuine nature among his colleagues and working partners

[email protected]