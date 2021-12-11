Raed Habiss, WTN ,Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

30 years experience seasoned in aviation, travel & tourism, technology, and investment.

Held many professional industry roles; travel distribution for Saudi Airlines, IATA agency program in KSA, Shareholder and CEO of VIP Travel Club, and the wholesale travel company Destinations of The World – Saudi Arabia.

Director of Tourism development and investment in OIC countries.

Currently, Vice-chairman in Baseera Conferences and Exhibitions company as well as RHH Travel & Tourism Consultants in Saudi Arabia.

To launch a global technology platform to promote tourism awareness, education, training, and exchange of knowledge and experiences.

Global tourism payment system, hence I initiated IATA BSP in Saudi Arabia 30 years ago.

Assist in creating and maintaining jobs in tourism SMEs.