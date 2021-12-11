Prof. Geoffrey Lipman, SunX, Belgium

Geoffrey Lipman leads SUN. Former top exec in IATA, WTTC and UNWTO, Geoffrey is President of ICTP and the Green Growth Travelism Institute (GGTI), as well as a Visiting Professor at Hasselt University, Belgium & Victoria University Australia

Formerly Exec. Director IATA: First President WTTC: Ass. Secretary-General UNWTO. Currently, President SUNx Malta – Strong Universal Network Played a key role in the emergence of Tourism as a serious socio-economic sector.

• As Executive Director at IATA in the 1970s helped drive a new liberalization agenda, responding to airline deregulation.

• As the first President of WTTC throughout the 1990s, he worked to pioneer new systems of measuring the sector, creating CSR Certification and supporting China’s efforts to open Tourism markets.

• As Assistant Secretary-General of UNWTO, in the first decade of this millennium, he spearheaded new development support systems, including the ST-EP Program, led the Davos Climate Summit, and launched the G20 Summit recognition program.

• As Co-founder of SUNx Strong Universal Network – a legacy project of Maurice Strong This is a global initiative to support Climate Resilience, related SDG’s and Emergency Response through Climate Friendly Travel ~ Measured: Green: 2050proof. Served on public/private sector Boards in Africa, Europe, Middle East, and Canada: Tourism Envoy to UNDP Administrator; Member EU Commissions on Airline Liberalization and on Tourism Employment:

Environment Advisor to the Governor of Jeju Island, Korea: President ICTP (International Coalition of Tourism Partners). Worked closely with the World Economic Forum since the early 90’s on its Competitiveness and Smart Travel activities.

Written/lectured widely on tourism strategy, sustainability & liberalization; co-author/ editor of two books and numerous journal articles on Green Growth & Travelism as a visiting Professor, Victoria U. Australia, and Hasselt U. Belgium. Co-author two major EIU studies on airline liberalization