Click here if this is your press release!

Wine Up for Auction: By the Bottle, Barrel and Tank

6 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

Barrels and tanks of wine, along with practically everything used for bottling, will sell in a live-only auction on December 20, with Thomas Hayward Auctioneers conducting the auction.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

“This is an excellent opportunity for other wineries, distillers or brewers to obtain production equipment to expand their operations, or to obtain wine in bottles, barrels and tanks for resale,” said Thomas Hayward, principal auctioneer of the auction company.

The auction includes assets from Jason-Stephens winery, and will be conducted at the company’s former headquarters at 6500 Brem Lane, Gilroy, California.

Items being sold include approximately 2,786 cases of bottled wine, 412 full barrels of wine, 21,011 gallons of bulk wine in tanks, and 86 wine barrels.

Equipment being sold includes forklifts, a chiller, steamer, kegs, stainless steel refrigerator, winemaking supplies, kegerator, tool shed, bottling supplies, empty tanks and other items, according to Hayward. Also selling are items from the tasting room, including decor, tables and chairs.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. at 6500 Brem Lane, Gilroy, in Santa Clara, California. Individuals seeking information about the auction may call 888-255-7633.

The sale of bulk or bottled wine is restricted to bonded wineries, and bidders for wine goods will be required to show proof of current bond status.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

Leave a Comment