Supreme Court Strikes Down Critical Mandatory Masks in PA School

13 mins ago
by editor
Court sides with Amistad Project, returns control to parents and local school boards.

Following a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling today striking down Governor Tom Wolf’s statewide school mask mandate, Phill Kline, director of The Amistad Project, issued the following statement:

“Some government officials have used COVID to fundamentally reorder the nature of our government, and have violated democratic principles and personal liberty in the process. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed that this must stop.

“The decision to require masks in schools is one that properly belongs with individual school boards in consultation with parents. State officials bypassed the normal democratic process to put this order in place, and this court is doing its duty by striking down their executive overreach.

“We believe that this case, along with The Amistad Project’s other case before the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the use of police powers, are critical cases in protecting individual liberty and the constitutional rights of parents and children. We’re going to continue to work to protect those rights and have them vindicated in other courts and jurisdictions.”

