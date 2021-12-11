Xtreme Fighting Championships: LIVE On FOX All Weekend

The YoungGuns4 Main Card will air LIVE on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. It will re-air on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3:30 a.m. ET, and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 a.m. ET.

YoungGuns 4 Main Card

155 pounds: Kenny Cross (12-3) vs. Jose Martinez (12-5)

135 pounds: Austin Bashi (4-0) vs. Darnell White (1-1)

135 pounds: Mando Gutierrez (5-1) vs. Chaka Worthy (4-4)

155 pounds: Ryse Brink (8-2) vs. Dennis Hughes Jr. (6-3)

145 pounds: Mike Taylor (3-3) vs. Moe Williams (5-5)

155 pounds: Austin Limberger (5-5) vs. Jordan McDonald (2-2)