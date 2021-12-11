Click here if this is your press release!

Xtreme Fighting Championships: LIVE On FOX All Weekend

13 mins ago
by editor
Xtreme Fighting Championships’ year-end showcase event, YoungGuns 4, will air LIVE and throughout the weekend on FOX Sports 2.

The YoungGuns4 Main Card will air LIVE on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. It will re-air on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3:30 a.m. ET, and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 a.m. ET.

YoungGuns 4 Main Card

155 pounds: Kenny Cross (12-3) vs. Jose Martinez (12-5)

135 pounds: Austin Bashi (4-0) vs. Darnell White (1-1)

135 pounds: Mando Gutierrez (5-1) vs. Chaka Worthy (4-4)

155 pounds: Ryse Brink (8-2) vs. Dennis Hughes Jr. (6-3)

145 pounds: Mike Taylor (3-3) vs. Moe Williams (5-5)

155 pounds: Austin Limberger (5-5) vs. Jordan McDonald (2-2)

