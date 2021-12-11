Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Caribbean Government News Hospitality Industry Jamaica Breaking News News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Jamaica Tourism Workers Pension Scheme Now Set to Start

11 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
(HM Ocean Eden Bay) Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett gesticulates as he announces a January 1, 2022, start date for the Tourism Workers Pension Scheme. He was speaking on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the official opening of the 444-suite Ocean Eden Bay hotel near Falmouth in Trelawny. Seated at right is Prime Minister, The Most Hon Andrew Holness, who declared the hotel open.
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Jamaica Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has revealed that the much-anticipated Tourism Workers Pension Scheme will be introduced on January 1, 2022. Legislation giving effect to the scheme was approved by Parliament some two years ago, but implementation was delayed with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Minister Bartlett announced the new implementation date yesterday (December 9) at the official opening of the 444-suite Ocean Eden Bay hotel. He said the introduction of the scheme is now possible as the industry is recovering, adding that the safety of the workers and their social protection are of paramount importance.

Mr. Bartlett said the thinking behind the pension scheme was to ensure that:

“The workers of our industry can have an opportunity to look forward to a future that will secure them and their families.”

“We are back on track and have concluded arrangements with the fund manager Sagicor and fund administrator Guardian Life. Come January 1st some 350,000 tourism workers can begin registration, for a sound and worry-free financial future,” he expressed.

The Tourism Workers Pension Scheme is a defined contributory plan supported by legislation and will require mandatory contributions by workers and employers. Prior to the pandemic, several sensitization sessions were held with tourism workers island-wide to get feedback and to explain how the scheme will work.

“The pension scheme will require mandatory contributions by workers and employers. It covers all workers ages 18-59 years in the tourism sector, whether permanent, contract or self-employed. Benefits will be payable at age 65 years or older,” Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett outlined.

He explained that initially, for 2022, the contribution will be 3% of gross salary to be matched by the employer, and 5% thereafter. The Government of Jamaica will provide $1 billion to seed the fund.

“A key feature of this pension scheme is that it will allow workers to move around within the industry, taking their benefits, without being penalized or losing any of their contributions,” Minister Bartlett expressed.

#jamaica

#workerspension

#tourismworkers

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

Leave a Comment