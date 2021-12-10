Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Crime Government News News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now UK Breaking News

UK rolls out complete ban on trophy hunting imports

2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

UK government’s proposed ban would prevent the importing of hunting trophies from endangered animals, regardless of whether they are wild or bred in captivity for the specific purpose of hunting.

British Conservative Party promised during the 2019 election to block trophy hunters from importing trophies from endangered animals into the UK.

Since that pledge was made, the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting (CBTH) has estimated that around 300 trophies from endangered animals have been brought to Britain.

At last, almost two years after promising to address the issue, the British government has unveiled the proposal to introduce “one of the toughest bans in the world” on the importing of hunting trophies from endangered animals.

UK government’s proposed ban would prevent the importing of hunting trophies from endangered animals, regardless of whether they are wild or bred in captivity for the specific purpose of hunting. Anyone breaching the rules would face up to five years in prison.

Laying out the government’s approach today, Environment Secretary George Eustice stated that he was “appalled at the thought of hunters bringing back trophies,” pleading to strengthen protections for endangered animals.

CBTH founder Eduardo Goncalves welcomed the proposal but criticized the government for the two-year delay, stating that many animals have been “cruelly and needlessly killed in that time,” and urging the government to bring the bill forward for a vote “as quickly as possible.”

As it stands, the government’s measure will aim to protect around 7,000 animals that are currently threatened by international trade, including the “Big Five” – buffalo, elephants, leopards, lions, and rhinos.

