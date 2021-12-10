Why Florida is the Perfect Destination for a Couples Getaway

It’s the Sunshine State

Like anywhere, Florida’s weather can change depending on the season. There are some times of the year when visiting Florida might not be ideal, particularly through August and September when the risk of hurricanes is at its highest. However, Florida is not known as the Sunshine State for nothing, and if you’re looking to soak up some rays and enjoy the hot weather, this is a great place for couples looking to relax in the sun.

There are Lots to Do

When you think of Florida, you might see it as a place where people go when they retire, or as a perfect spot for a family vacation. While this is true, Florida doesn’t just cater to these demographics. There are tonnes of options of things to do for couples in Florida, including thrill-seeking fun and more romantic activities as well. Look at this list of fun things to do in Orlando for couples to get an idea of what’s on offer.

Beautiful Beaches

While Florida does have a lot more to offer than beaches, it also boasts some of the most gorgeous ones in the world. If you’re excited to take some romantic strolls along the sand at sunset, the aptly named Lover’s Key and Honeymoon Island are perfect spots for that! There is also Key Biscayne, located not too far from Miami, so you can get the best of both worlds with a fun, vibrant city to explore followed by a more serene experience at this beautiful beach. Take a picnic to make an afternoon of it and go for a dip in the blue waters to cool off.

Food Lovers Delight

Florida is also home to some amazing food and treats – just another great reason to visit the Sunshine State! For steaks, visit Bern’s Steak House in Tampa for the perfect pairing of wine and quality steaks that will have your mouth watering. For more laid-back vibes, there’s TacoLu in Jacksonville Beach, serving up delicious tacos, nachos, quesadillas, and enchiladas, as well as offering a range of quality tequilas for you to wash it all down with. For more recommendations on the best places to eat in the state, look here.

If you and your partner need a vacation and want to spend some quality time together, you should certainly make Florida one of your top choices for your next trip. It has a lot to offer, and you’ll both come back feeling relaxed and more loved up than ever!