FAA: ‘No specific safety issues’ found at Blue Origin

US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that is has concluded its probe into the Blue Origin commercial spaceflight company.

According to US federal regulator, it has found ‘no specific safety issues’ with Amazon mogul’s space firm and would not be taking any action against it.

Last September, just two months after Bezos made a spaceflight aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket system, numerous concerns were raised and made public by the Blue Origin staff.

Twenty current and former employees of the Blue Origin accused the company of a slew of wrongdoings, from sexism in the workplace to environmental damage, to ignoring safety standards.

“We have seen a pattern of decision-making that often prioritizes execution speed and cost reduction over the appropriate resourcing to ensure quality,” the disgruntled employees wrote, prompting the FAA to launch a review of the Blue Origin’s safety record.

At the time of the complaint, Blue Origin said that it stood “by our safety record and believe that New Shepard is the safest space vehicle ever designed or built.”

Furthermore, Blue Origin spokesperson said that Alexandra Abrams, the principal author of the complaint, had been fired two years ago “after repeated warnings for issues involving federal export control regulations.”