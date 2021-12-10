Associations News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Guam Breaking News Hospitality Industry News People Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

Akihiro Tani joins Guam Visitors Bureau Board of Directors

by Harry Johnson
The elected membership position became vacant after Charles Bell, T Galleria by DFS Vice President of Operations, resigned. Tani will now finish serving the remainder of Bell’s two-year term.

The membership elected directors that are part of the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) Board of Directors voted to bring on Fish Eye Marine Park General Manager Akhiro Tani during the GVB board meeting on December 9, 2021.

“We’re happy with the selection of Mr. Tani and thank Mr. Bell for serving our tourism industry and the people of Guam. As a long-time industry partner, we know Mr. Tani will do well to communicate the needs of GVB’s members in a time we are helping with tourism’s recovery,” said GVB Board Chairman Milton Morinaga.

Tani has over 25 years of experience in the tourism industry to include business management, food and beverage, tour operations, and sales and marketing. He began his career in Tokyo working in an overseas development company upon graduating from Tokyo Metropolitan University. It was always his childhood dream to live on a tropical island and he jumped at the opportunity to relocate to Guam as a founding member of Fish Eye Marine Park in 1995.

Through his leadership, Tani has been a great supporter of the tourism industry and has been actively involved with GVB’s committees and membership meetings. Fish Eye Marine Park, Micronesia’s only Underwater Observatory and open-air theatre restaurant, is also a proud member of the Håfa Adai Pledge.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with GVB’s marketing professionals and tourism industry leaders on the board for rebranding Guam as a unique travel destination for the benefit of the community and people of Guam,” said Tani.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

