53 people killed in Mexico truck disaster

8 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

Migrants from Guatemala and Honduras had been dangerously packed into the trailer, with as many as 10 children among them.

A trailer truck, reportedly carrying 107 migrants from Central America, rolled over and hit a bridge in southern Mexican State of Chiapas, that borders Guatemala.

At least 53 migrants, who have been packed by human traffickers into a trailer attached to the truck, were killed.

21 people were hospitalized, with three in critical condition.

Following the accident, survivor Celso Pacheco – who was trying to reach the United States – claimed that he and the other migrants from Guatemala and Honduras had been dangerously packed into the trailer, with as many as 10 children among them. Pacheco said it felt like the vehicle was speeding when it lost control, possibly due to the weight of the trailer.

Dozens of white body bags were photographed by the side of the road where the accident took place and blood stains could be seen. The migrants had reportedly paid between $2,500 and $3,500 to be smuggled from the border with Guatemala to Puebla, Mexico, where they were then planning to pay to be smuggled into the US.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei issued a statement following the tragedy, saying: “I deeply regret the tragedy in the State of Chiapas and I sympathize with the families of the victims to whom we offer all the necessary consular assistance, including repatriations.”

