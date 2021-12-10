Gunmen with a Mission to Kill Arrived on Jet Skies at Popular Cancun Tourist Beach

Cancun is one of the most popular beach resort cities in Mexico. Visitors from around the world are arriving at this international airport every day.

Cancun is known as a party city with luxury resort hotels. In May this year, Cancun held the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) annual assembly bringing the leaders of world tourism together for the first time after the pandemic started.

This was in December 2017: Tourism Cancun: Gang violence, murder, carjacking, poisoned food, sexual assault, and armed police

This was last month in November: Two people were killed in the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun resort shooting

Two days ago Gunmen arrive by jetski at popular Cancún beach, fire their weapons, and disappeared without killing or hurting anyone.

The armed men attacked Playa Langosta in Cancun in the resort city’s hotel zone on three jet skis before opening fire. Some 20 shots were fired, according to witness accounts.

The gunmen escaped by water but their jet skis were later found and seized by authorities. According to a report by the news website Expansión Política, the aggressors were targeting two people on the beach, and the issue was not terror-related. Foreign tourists were most likely not the target of this attack.

Local social media reports indicate this was a drug-related dispute among dealers.