Studies Reveal New Info on Opioid-Related Drug Interactions

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc., a healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced the results of two peer-reviewed studies that explore the potential for drug interactions among those who use opioids and take multiple medications. The studies used TRHC’s MedWise® Science to assess the risk of drug interactions and identify potential interventions among those who take opioids.

In a study published in the November issue of the Journal of Personalized Medicine, researchers examined what happens when common opioids such as hydrocodone, oxycodone, codeine, and tramadol, which need a particular enzyme to activate pain relief, are taken with other medications that require the same enzyme. People who took at least one of these opioids and at least one other drug that competes for that enzyme had higher average yearly medical expenses and a greater average daily opioid intake than people who took at least one of these opioids but no interacting drugs. Additionally, researchers found that individuals who took at least one of these opioids and at least one interacting drug generally had a greater risk of other adverse drug events, based on TRHC’s MedWise Science, which considers a patient’s entire medication list when assessing for drug-related problems.

“With MedWise Science, we can identify who has a higher risk of negative outcomes due to drug interactions,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Altering current prescribing practices to prevent drug interactions can improve medication safety, potentially enhancing the effectiveness of opioids for certain patients while reducing negative patient outcomes and their associated costs.”

A separate study in the Journal of Palliative Medicine used MedWise Science and its clinical decision support tools to evaluate genetic data related to opioid metabolism. The study demonstrates that pharmacists who use pharmacogenomic data can help clinicians enhance medication safety. According to the study, 85% of clinicians indicated that the decision support tools improved patient quality of care for patients who took opioids.

“Genetic analysis brings personalization and precision to the center of medication safety,” said Jacques Turgeon, BPharm, PhD, TRHC Chief Scientific Officer and CEO of Precision Pharmacotherapy Research and Development Institute. “Clinical decision support through MedWise Science helps clinicians break down genetic data and equips them with practical recommendations to avoid medication problems.”

