New Treatment for Enlarged Prostate

27 mins ago
by editor
Chesapeake Urology physician Andrew Harbin, MD, was the first urologist in Maryland to perform the new, minimally invasive robotic surgical procedure called Aquablation for the effective treatment of BPH/enlarged prostate symptoms.

Dr. Harbin offers the procedure exclusively at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown where he serves as director of urologic robotic surgery. The novel procedure utilizes a heat-free water jet powered by robotic technology to precisely remove obstructive prostate tissue, leading to long-term symptom relief. 

“Aquablation provides a minimally invasive approach for surgical management of BPH and particularly large prostates. It provides the perfect balance of effective removal of obstructive tissue without impacting a patient’s quality of life,” said Dr. Harbin. “Aquablation is another tool we now offer patients to help manage debilitating symptoms of an enlarged prostate without many of the unwanted sexual side effects.”

How Aquablation Works

Aquablation therapy is performed with the AquaBeam Robotic System, the first FDA-cleared surgical robot using automated tissue resection for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) due to BPH. Aquablation therapy combines a camera (cystoscope) with ultrasound imaging to visualize the entire prostate in real-time. Ultrasound imaging allows the surgeon to map out the portion of the prostate tissue to be removed. This mapping enables the surgeon to avoid damaging critical tissue in and around the prostate responsible for normal sexual and urinary functions.

Once the surgical map is created by the surgeon, a robotically-controlled, heat-free waterjet removes the prostate tissue. This robotic technology minimizes the potential for human error in removing prostate tissue and ensures the prostate tissue is removed precisely.

Aquablation therapy is performed in the hospital under anesthesia and typically takes less than one hour with the patient staying overnight.

“One of the key benefits to this procedure is the use of the heat-free water jet, which removes only the obstructive prostate tissue. This results in a low rate of complications and sexual side effects such as erectile dysfunction, ejaculatory dysfunction, as well as urinary incontinence,” said Dr. Harbin.

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

