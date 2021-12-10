Chandiwala Institute: New Hospitality Scholarship Awards

Much loved and respected Kumar passed away a few months ago. The family of Rajindera Kumar, including his wife and son Shivendra, have instituted the scholarship, which will enhance the value of education in the field of hospitality. The scholarship will be executed by the Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute with which Kumar had a long and close association.

R. K. Bhandari, the institute director, said that this year, the 20th ensemble has been given a new direction, with focus on sustainability and millet food, which have acquired much importance in recent years. The director revealed that much research has been done in preparing the papers for the event, where entries were received from many institutes.

Appropriately, the scholarship in memory of Kumar, who held many industry positions and was director of the Ambassador New Delhi, was announced at the opening of the 20th Chandiwala Hospitality Ensemble today, on December 9.

The chief guest at the event was Ms. Sheetal Singh, general manager, The Ambassador New Delhi. In her address, she stressed the power and value of education and asked the students to value the time and opportunity that they have got. Sheetal Singh, with over 20 years of experience, has worked in many properties. She did her hotel education from the famous Pusa institute.

Awards were given in various categories. The entries were judged by leading professionals of the industry.

Image courtesy of Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology

This year, the Virtual Chandiwala Hospitality Ensemble 2021 provided an opportunity to budding hoteliers to sharpen their skills and compete with participants from across the nation.

The field of hospitality is about passion, creation, and innovation. The Chandiwala Hospitality Ensemble encourages these traits and serves as catalyst for students to fuel their ambitions and channel their energy in the right direction. This is also a great opportunity for the hotel sector to discover budding culinary artists of the future.

The event began with The Traditional Lamp Lighting Ceremony and Ganesh Vandana. In her inaugural speech, Chief Guest – Ms. Sheetal Singh – expressed her views on the importance of learning, giving maximum efforts and showing exceptional care for the guests. She emphasized on the value and time spent with the faculties and the institute, which eventually shapes their career.

While delivering his speech, Mr. R. K. Bhandari, Principal, BCIHMCT, talked about the need to showcase skills of hospitality students at the national Level and this ensemble has been instrumental in shaping many careers in the field of hospitality. He praised the enthusiasm, creativity, and initiative shown by all participants of different events.

This year’s special scholarship scheme in the name of the Shri Rajindera Kumar Memorial Scholarship will provide financial support to one of the meritorious and needy students every year.

With the launch of this scholarship scheme, BCIHMCT has now taken the initiative to promote hospitality education in the nation and to promote the academic journey of budding hoteliers.

The Late Shri Rajindera Kumar was the greatest stalwart of the hospitality industry and a prominent figure in the national capital’s hospitality industry for many decades.

A special Chef Shivan Memorial Award was also instituted to honor the commitment and dedication of the Late Chef Shivan Khanna, who was instrumental in promoting and developing the cause of Indian cuisine during his tenure in The Taj Group of Hotels.

During his tenure, he got the opportunity to cater to various heads of state including Indian Prime Minister and President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the PM house. In the year 2019, he was appointed as Executive Chef, The Taj Hotel and Convention Centre Agra. We take pride in associating with Chef Shivan Memorial Award, which will motivate budding hoteliers to follow the footsteps of his legacy.

Some of the events of the Chandiwala Hospitality Ensemble, 2021 were – MDH Healthy Millet Recipe Contest, Cornitos Nachos Culinary Challenge, Rich Dress The Cake Challenge, Chandiwala Future Chef Contest, Chandiwala Sustainable: Indian Diet For A Healthy Future Contest, Zone Bar Wizard Bar Challenge, Chandiwala Art Of Towel Origami Compilation, Oxford Hospitality Brain Twister, and Chandiwala “Final Look” Food Plating Challenge – 2021.

This year, Chandiwala Hospitality Ensemble truly tapped the potential of the hospitality industry and emerged as an event of repute among many hospitality events of the nation. BCIHMCT feels pride in developing the future of hospitality and providing a positive and optimistic vision for the future.

#hospitalitystudents

#ChandiwalaHospitality

#hospitalityscholarships