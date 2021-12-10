Tanzania Tour Operators Now Aim Strategic Marketing for 2022

Under the auspices of Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO), and through generous UNDP support, among other initiatives, last year, the tour operators hired a U.S.-based Cornersun destination marketing company to promote Tanzania across northern America.

Fortunately, the efforts have started paying dividends by commanding some traffic and stimulating new bookings, with official data showing tourist arrivals in Tanzania have surged by 15 percent in the first 10 months of 2021.

In real terms, Tanzania received a total of 716,169 foreign tourists in less than a year amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, compared to 620,867 tourists in 2020.

In the just ended TATO’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) attended by over 100 members, they have unanimously resolved to put more energy towards the revival of the businesses for the forthcoming year.

Tour operators agreed to redouble their efforts in international marketing campaigns in order to attract more foreign tourists in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the successful ongoing campaign in the North American market, the next target for 2022 is Europe, especially Scandinavian countries where TATO management in response to member’s directives plans to launch a destination-marketing blitz at the Matka Nordic Travel Fair slated for early 2022.

The Matka Nordic Travel Fair takes place in Helsinki, Finland, between January 21 and 23, 2022, and is held at the Messukeskus Expo and Convention Centre.

The Matka Nordic Travel Fair is the biggest travel fair in northern Europe and the best setting where to get contacts from the Nordic countries, the Baltic region, and Russia.

The Nordic countries are a geographical and cultural region in Northern Europe and the North Atlantic. It includes the sovereign states of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden as well as the autonomous territories of the Faroe Islands and Greenland, and the autonomous region of the Åland Islands.

The event isn’t only the ideal platform where to meet and network other professionals of the travel and tourism industry, but also the place where participants present their new products and services to a specialized audience of traders.

“We are focusing on source markets which respond swiftly to our campaign and have shown some resilience against challenging moments the world is experiencing,” said TATO CEO, Mr. Sirili Akko.

TATO is banking on its new international market strategy to drive upwards the tourism numbers and revenue next year.

The TATO strategy, apart from Scandinavian countries, targets emerging markets of Russia, Turkey, Brazil, China, and the Gulf States in its list for aggressive marketing and promotion for 2022, hinted TATO Vice Chairman, Mr Henry Kimambo.

Through the new international marketing blueprint, it is estimated that the number of tourist arrivals in Tanzania will hit 1.2 million come 2022, up from over 700,000 visitors in 2021.

Mr. Akko said TATO is heavily indebted to the UNDP for supporting tour operator’s efforts to diversify their marketing strategies to woo more visitors and increase tourism numbers in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With its members controlling over 80 percent of Tanzania’s tourism market share, TATO is a leading advocacy agency for the tourism industry, earning roughly $2.6 billion per year for the economy, equivalent to 17% of the country’s GDP.

TATO also plays a role in connecting businesses and individuals within the trade to facilitate knowledge sharing, best practices, trade, and networking along the industry value chain.

photo courtesy of A. Ihucha

Meanwhile, the TATO Chairman, Mr. Wilbard Chambulo, awarded the President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, with a certificate of recognition for her role as a chief safari guide in the tourism industry.

