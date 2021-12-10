Ghana Hosts Conference on the Future of Africa After COVID

Together with President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, the 3 prominent heads of state in Africa are set to discuss key issues and areas which will help the continent to transform after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the theme of “How Africa Transforms after the Virus” and the sub theme of “Beyond the Return: African Diaspora and New possibilities,” the 2-day event will explore the transformation paths towards Africa’s recovery in key aspects of life after the pandemic.

The event will explore themes such as “Taking forward the lessons learnt during the pandemic,” “Technology, innovation, and creating the most African wins,” and “Opening borders and building back tourism,” among others.

The Kusi Ideas Festival was started 3 years ago by the Nation Media Group (NMG) in Nairobi, Kenya, as a Pan-African platform to examine the African continent’s place in the world.

Images courtesy of A. Tairo

It was started in 2019 to be an “ideas transaction market” for the challenges facing Africa, and the various solutions and innovations the continent is undertaking to secure its future in the 21st century, Nation Media Group said.

This weekend event will be hosted by the Ghana Tourism Authority, through its Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Ghana office, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture in partnership with Nation Media Group.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, said the Kusi Ideas Festival has come at the right time to cement Ghana’s reputation as a leading business tourism destination.

“We have embarked on a journey to attract meetings, conferences, and events into Ghana and this partnership with NMG is in the right direction,” he said.

TOWARDS MORE OPEN BORDERS AND RECOVERY OF TOURISM

The 3 African Presidents and other key speakers will discuss a sub-theme on “Towards More Open Borders And Recovery of Tourism” that looks at how African airlines distributed vaccines, around the work done by Africa CDC to get vaccines, and PPE, among other issues.

It will also look at how the continent can collaborate with other key stakeholders across the world to revive critical sectors like tourism.

This sub-theme looks at the opportunities in pan-African trade business and cultural economy for the wider African diaspora.

Ghana is a country in West Africa which is the main convergence market between Africa and the black diaspora, following its “Year of Return, Ghana 2019” event.

The “Year of Return Event” was a major landmark marketing campaign targeting the African American and Diaspora Market to mark 400 years of the first enslaved African arriving in Jamestown, Virginia.

The Year of Return focused on millions of African descendants reacting to their marginalization by tracing their ancestry and identity.

By this, Ghana became the beacon for African people living on the continent and the diaspora. It is also the headquarters of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

#ghana

#kusiideasfestival

#tourismrecovery