How to avoid COVID Travel Restrictions to Europe, USA?

This scheme is approved by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis. It’s aggressively marketed by a UK marketing company pressuring people from third-world countries to invest in Saint Kitts to be rewarded with citizenship, a passport, and no need to ever visit the island.

While the challenge of the crisis has certainly lessened globally, mostly due to the rate of vaccinations and other preventative measures implemented, fear of the new mutating variant has led to nations like the United States, the United Kingdom, and numerous countries in the European Union to enforce travel restrictions on African countries. These bans have sparked outrage among African leaders who argue that travel restrictions do not solve the problem and only harm the economies of developing nations already struggling from the fallout of the pandemic.

The World Tourism Network calls on countries named in this scheme, specifically the United States, Canada, UK, and the European Union to clarify this sales pitch for citizenship made on behalf of the St. Kitts & Nevis government.

World Tourism Network warns having a St Kitts & Nevis citizenship makes no difference when it comes to travel restrictions put in place by countries. Such restrictions are not based on citizenship but based on where a person arrives from or resides.

Banking on the economic fear in Southern African nations after many countries closed borders to them, this misleading attempt by St. Kitts & Nevis together with a 4 passports for the price of one offer is outrageous.

This is an attempt to mislead or defraud, and is a slap in the face to those that follow the rules and go through lengthy immigration procedures in countries like the United States, Canada, and in European Countries.

The press release circulated by the UK-based CS Globalpartners should raise its eyebrows for those wanting to invest.

There is a great Christmas Special. Purchase one St. Kitts & Nevis Passport and take your family of 4 for the same $45,000 price. Deadline December 31, 2021.

Saint Kitts & Nevis, officially the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, is an island country in the West Indies. Located in the Leeward Islands chain of the Lesser Antilles, it is the smallest sovereign state in the Western Hemisphere in both area and population, as well as the world’s smallest sovereign federation.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is a sovereign, democratic, and federal state. It is a Commonwealth realm, a constitutional monarchy with the Queen of Saint Christopher and Nevis and Elizabeth II as its heads of state. The Queen is represented in the country by a Governor-General who acts on the advice of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet. The Prime Minister is the leader of the majority party of the House, and the cabinet conducts affairs of state.

St. Kitts & Nevis have a unicameral legislature known as the National Assembly. It is composed of 14 members: 11 elected Representatives (3 from the island of Nevis) and 3 Senators who are appointed by the Governor-General.

Two of the senators are appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister, and one on the advice of the leader of the opposition. Unlike in other countries, senators do not constitute a separate Senate or upper house of parliament but sit in the National Assembly alongside representatives. All members serve 5-year terms. The Prime Minister and the Cabinet are responsible to the Parliament. Nevis also maintains its own semi-autonomous Assembly.

With its “Citizenship-by-Investment” program, the government of the Federation has been able to contribute to infrastructure building and many other nation-building concepts and campaigns.

Buying a St. Kitts & Nevis Citizenship Means

Visa free travel to all EU countries including Switzerland, UK, and Ireland

No residency or visit to St. Kitts needed

Tax free – no income or wealth tax

Lifetime citizenship

Easy second passport and citizenship for your family members

Privacy in small peaceful country

Dual citizenship benefits

Choice of real estate investment

No personal visit required

Selling passports is big business in this small independent country.

Big neighbors, like the United States of America, and friendly countries, like the European Union nations, remain quiet and play along. They welcome these newly multi-cultural dual-citizens of Saint Kitts & Nevis passing their immigration with ease showing a Saint Kitts & Nevis passport when doing so.

CS Global Partners, a UK-based marketing company is in business to aggressively advertise for and sell citizenships by countries willing to do so.

They are making it very clear in a well phrased pitch to invest in St Kitts & Nevis. The real message is that buying a St. Kitts & Nevis citizenship also offers alternative business prospects in one of the fastest-growing economies in the region with ties to financial superpowers like the United States.

In a press release circulated by CS Global Partner today, the scheme is targeting wealthy Africans suffering travel restrictions because of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

CS Global Partners is promising unsuspected Africans that buying citizenship may bypass current COVID-19 travel restrictions put in place by the United States and European countries and many others.

Citizenships for your family of four are on sale! $45.000.00, passports included!

The advertorial press release issued by St. Kitts & Nevis today says:

The spread of the latest COVID variant – Omicron – has proven that we are still far from the end of the pandemic. Though the variant’s origins are still unclear, it was first identified in South Africa but has since spread to various regions of the world.

While the challenge of the crisis has certainly lessened globally, mostly due to the rate of vaccinations and other preventative measures implemented, fear of the new mutating variant has led to nations like the United States, the United Kingdom, and numerous countries in the European Union to enforce travel restrictions on African countries. These bans have sparked outrage amongst African leaders who argue that travel restrictions do not solve the problem and only harm the economies of developing nations already struggling from the fallout of the pandemic.

Passport discrimination is not a new phenomenon for African nations. Even before the pandemic, those holding an African passport were subject to harsher rules and visa bureaucracy, interrupting the way Africans conduct business, access services, or see loved ones. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has become an added obstacle that Africans must face if they hope to move across borders.

The pandemic and the travel bans that come with it have led to the emerging trend of affluent Africans obtaining a second citizenship through a popular route known as Citizenship by Investment. Such programs enable those who can make the required investment, depending on the nation, to acquire citizenship and the life-changing benefits that come with it.

“COVID-19 has presented one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century,” says Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, the world’s largest government advisory and marketing firm specializing in Citizenship by Investment. “But for Africans, this has only exacerbated pre-existing issues. Second citizenship helps those that want to position themselves globally without the fear that their country of origin will hold them back.”

Originating in St Kitts & Nevis, the Caribbean nation is considered the industry’s Platinum Standard brand. In recent years, it has welcomed wealthy Africans and their families to settle and set up businesses in the country. The program is one of the most family-friendly options on the market and boasts the fastest route to second citizenship through its Sustainable Growth Fund option. Under a limited time offer that expires on the December 31, 2021, families of 4 can acquire citizenship for the same price as a single applicant, accounting for a price cut of $45,000.