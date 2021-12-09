Seychelles Wins Most Romantic Destination in the World for 2021

Seychelles came out tops for romance ahead of other nominees for the World’s Most Romantic Destination including Antigua & Barbuda, Atacama Desert, Chile, Bali, Indonesia, Jamaica, Jordan, Maldives, Mauritius, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas and Turks & Caicos Islands, as listed on the World Travel Awards website.

It is no surprise that the Seychelles islands have been crowned the world’s most romantic destination, its outstanding and exotic beauty and commitment to privacy woo couples from all over the globe seeking the ideal destination to tie the knot or to spend a romantic honeymoon; the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are among those who chose to honeymoon in idyllic Seychelles.

Acknowledging the accolade, the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis said: “This award reinforces Seychelles’ prominent position in today’s competitive market. It has huge significance, and we are pleased to be recognized for going above and beyond for our clients and we strive to make the country one which visitors will have engraved in their memory.”

The World Travel Awards serve to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. Celebrating its 28th anniversary, the World Travel Awards™ is renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive in the global industry. Each year World Travel Awards™ covers the globe with its Grand Tour – a series of regional gala ceremonies to recognise excellence within each continent, culminating in a Grand Final at the end of the year.

World Travel Awards™ gala ceremonies are regarded as milestone events in the travel calendar, attended by the industry’s key decision-makers, figureheads, influencers and media. The program, its winners and its sponsors are represented globally on social media, with fresh daily content across multiple platforms.