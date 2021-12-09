Cape Town Tourism welcomes New German Visitors with Open Arms

In a move to prevent the introduction of SARS-CoV2-variants, the German Government had imposed a partial ban on transport and entry from countries with the widespread occurrence of such virus variants (referred to as areas of variants of concern).

With effect from 28th November 2021 South Africa, Eswatini, and Lesotho (among others) were listed as such areas of variants of concern.

Cape Town Tourism is a member of the African Tourism Board and issued the following important update and clarification on restrictions announced for travel to and from South Africa by the Federal Republic of Germany.

Lufthansa will continue to fly to South Africa.

Flights from South Africa to Switzerland via SWISS and Edelweiss are available to passengers who are Swiss or Liechtenstein nationals as well as those who hold a corresponding Swiss or Liechtenstein residence permit. Passengers will need to have a valid negative COVID test on arrival.



German tourists may travel to South Africa and continue to do so.



South Africans may travel to Germany, if they are fully vaccinated and are travelling for specific reasons (e.g. certain skilled workers, students, researchers, scientists, people in professional training, skilled business travellers for the purpose of negotiating, concluding or supervising contracts).

German tourists are welcome to visit Cape Town and the rest of South Africa. Cape Town Tourism has an information

Capetown’s top places to visit are open and ready for tourists.

QUILA PRIVATE GAME RESERVE

Aquila Private Game Reserve was started in 1999 when owner, Searl Derman, set about searching for the perfect piece of land to re-introduce the Big 5 (elephant, lion, buffalo, rhino and leopard) as well as other wild game to the Western Cape. The reserve is named after the Black Eagle (Aquila verreauxii) that is today rarely encountered and regarded as an endangered species. Aquila, a prestigious 4-star luxury getaway, is also very big on conservation and uplifting local communities in the area. Guests can experience a day trip or an overnight safari and the opportunity to experience the reserve’s natural flora and fauna by vehicle, quad bike or on horse-back.

Image by @aquilasafaris via Instagram

TWO OCEANS AQUARIUM

Two Oceans Aquarium opened at the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront on the 13 November 1995 and comprises several exhibition galleries. The aquarium is named for its location, where the Indian and Atlantic oceans meet. The Aquarium provides an insight into the riveting world of the southern African coastline. Visitors are invited to explore and learn more about marine life with over 3000 aquatic creatures including tiny animals such as the Knysna Seahorse, to larger more fearsome ones like large ragged-tooth sharks.

Image by @2oceansaquarium via Instagram

GREEN POINT LIGHTHOUSE, MOUILLE POINT

The Green Point Lighthouse was the first to light Cape Town’s shores. The iconic red and white candy-striped structure stands proud on the Sea Point Promenade. It was first lit in 1824 and is the country’s the oldest operational lighthouse. It was later expanded to its present height in 1865. The bright colours were so that the lighhouse was distinguishable from the surrounding cottages. Today the Green Point lighthouse is open to visitors at a fee.

Image by @hg_richardson via Instagram

GREEN POINT PARK

Since its opening shortly after the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the Green Point Park has become a popular weekend spot among locals. The park, situated alongside the Cape Town Stadium, was created from the land which was a building site during the stadium’s construction for the World Cup. Now it has been transformed into a beautiful open green space representing over 300 species of flora indigenous to the Western Cape. The park is always a hive of activity with family picnics, youngsters playing football and little ones playing on the wooden jungle gyms and swings.

Image by @venero_iphoneography via Instagram

PERCEIVING FREEDOM SCULPTURE

The Perceiving Freedom sculpture was created by local artist Michael Elion and revealed in 2014. The statue is honor former South African president, Nelson Mandela. The giant pair of glasses is located on the Sea Point Promenade and stares out at Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was incarcerated for nearly two decades.