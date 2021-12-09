25 Best Towns in America to Visit at Christmas Time

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and to celebrate the season, the travel experts have ranked the best Christmas towns in the USA.

If you’re in the mood for cozy, wintry towns to get into the Christmas spirit, here are some of the best Christmas towns across the country to visit for some serious holiday cheer.

To determine the best Christmas towns in America, analysts compared 152 well-known Christmas towns across the country on 21 key metrics. They looked into festive activities, weather, dining, hotels, transport, among other indicators of a joyful Christmas break.

Using the data points, each town has been given a ‘Christmas Town Index Score’. This represents the quality of the Christmas break you could have there.

Top 25 Christmas Towns in the USA:

Helen, Georgia

Index Score: 85

Blue Ridge, Georgia

Index Score: 82

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Index Score: 77

Leavenworth, Washington

Index Score: 76

New Hope, Pennsylvania

Index Score: 76

Pine Mountain, Georgia

Index Score: 74

Ligonier, Pennsylvania

Index Score: 74

Jacksonville, Oregon

Index Score: 73