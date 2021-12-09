Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Culture Entertainment Government News News Norway Breaking News People Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now UK Breaking News

No way: Norway won’t send new Christmas tree to London

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
2 Comments
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Norway: No new Christmas tree for London’s Trafalgar square
Norway: No new Christmas tree for London’s Trafalgar square
Written by Harry Johnson

Earlier, Westminster City Council joked about this year’s Norwegian spruce’s appearance, saying on the tree’s official Twitter account that half of its branches “are not missing” but “socially distancing.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Greater London’s Westminster City Council confirmed that Norway’s Oslo council has rejected the idea of sending a replacement Christmas tree for London’s Trafalgar square instead of the current ‘unimpressive-looking’ one.

In a statement, Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Westminster, Andrew Smith, said that Norway’s annual gift plays a “vital role” in making the London borough an even “more beautiful place to visit” over the holiday period, though “its shape and size may change.”

Smith added that Norway’s Christmas tree serves not only as an expression of gratitude from the country’s people for Britain’s support in World War II, but also as a reminder of the friendship between two nations and the “enduring bonds forged in adversity.”

“We want the people of Oslo and of Norway to know how much we appreciate their generosity,” the lord mayor said.

Earlier, Westminster City Council joked about this year’s Norwegian spruce’s appearance, saying on the tree’s official Twitter account that half of its branches “are not missing” but “socially distancing.”

Oslo’s mayor, Marianne Borgen, defended Norway’s gift after it prompted hundreds of jokes on social media. She explained that it is “not a Disney tree, not a plastic tree,” adding that the 90-year-old spruce “looked really beautiful and marvelous when we cut it down” but that it could have suffered some damage during its transportation to the UK.

Speaking on Wednesday to BBC Radio 4 ahead of the vote, Oslo’s mayor said there was “no way” that London would get the ill-fated tree replaced.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

2 Comments