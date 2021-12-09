Qatar Airways launches new Odesa and Tashkent flights for holidays

Qatar Airways is set to further boost its growing network with increased flight frequencies to 18 popular destinations across the globe to meet travel demand during the peak winter holiday season. This increase is part of the airline’s ongoing efforts to provide greater choice and seamless connectivity to passengers as they discover the world, via the airline’s home and hub Hamad International Airport (HIA).

This includes Qatar Airways’ inaugural services to Odesa, Ukraine, which launched with three weekly flights from 9 December 2021, and Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with two weekly flights from 17 January 2022. The airline also recently launched direct flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan, on 19 November 2021.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways continues to develop its schedule and network by increasing frequencies to many popular destinations across the world while adopting the strictest safety measures both on the ground and in the air, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of passengers and staff. This increase will provide even greater choice to our business and leisure passengers, who can connect seamlessly via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport, to more than 140 global destinations.”

Qatar Airways network enhancements:

– Abu Dhabi – Increased from daily to two daily flights from 1 December 2021

– Algiers – Increasing from four weekly to five weekly flights from 18 December 2021

– Bangkok – Increasing from 10 weekly to three daily flights from 17 December 2021

– Berlin – Increasing from daily to 10 weekly flights from 16 January 2022

– Cebu – Increased from nine weekly to 11 weekly flights from 9 December 2021

– Clark – Increased from five weekly to daily flights from 1-31 December 2021

– Colombo – Increasing from three daily to four daily flights from 20 December 2021

– Copenhagen – Increasing from 11 weekly to 12 weekly flights from 18 December 2021

– Helsinki – Increasing from daily to 10 weekly flights from 01 January 2022

– Kuala Lumpur – Increasing from 10 weekly to 13 weekly flights from 16 December 2021

– Kuwait – Increased from two daily to three daily flights from 20 November 2021

– London – Increased from four daily to five daily flights from 2 December 2021 to 31 January 2022

– Medina – Increased from four weekly to daily flights from 1 November 2021

– Paris – Increasing from two daily to three daily flights from 15 December 2021

– Phuket – Increasing from daily to 11 weekly flights from 16 December 2021

– Salalah – Increasing from three weekly to five weekly flights from 1 January 2022

– Sharjah – Increased from daily to two daily flights from 18 November 2021

– Zurich – Increasing from daily to 10 weekly flights from 1 January 2022